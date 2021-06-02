Notorious criminal arrested with sharp edged weapon

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 2: A notorious criminal has been arrested for attacking and injuring another person with sharp edged weapon.

As per police sources, a complaint was lodged by Bharat Avasthi, son of Ashok Avasthi, a resident of Chand Nagar with Police Station Bus Stand stating that a notorious criminal attacked and injured him with sharp edged weapon.

Acting over the complaint, a case under FIR Number 38/2021 under Sections 341 and 323 IPC and 4/25 Arms Act was registered at Police Station Bus Stand and investigation started.

During the course of investigation, a team from Police Station Bus Stand led by SHO Inspector Dipankar Singh and assisted by PSI Aaqib Lateef arrested with accused with sharp edged weapon.

The accused was identified as Rakesh Kumar, son of Sham Lal of Kharian Tehsil RS Pura District Jammu.

Further investigation into the case is going on.