Excise sleuths destroy 40 litres of liquor, 6200 kgs of Lahan

Excelsior Correspondent

KATHUA, June 2: Excise Department destroyed 40 litres of illicit liquor and 6200 Kgs of Lahan during different raids carried out to arrest the menace of illicit distillation and sale of illicit liquor in Excise Range Kathua today.

On the directions of the Excise Commissioner, Rahul Sharma and supervision of Deputy Excise Commissioner (Executive), Jammu Kusum Sharma, a team of Excise Range Kathua led by ETO, Excise Range Kathua, Virender Kumar, comprising of Inspector Excise Razi Ahmad HG Naginder Kumar and Excise guards Pardeep Singh, Barun Sharma and Kewal Krishan raided the Kangrayal, Chatyal, Nihalpur, Muthi Jagir and Labdu Chack area of Kathua district to arrest the menace of illicit distillation of liquor.

In the process 40 litres of illicit liquor and 6200 Kgs of Lahan, raw material of illicit liquor which is highly hazardous and injurious to health was recovered by the raiding team and later destroyed on spot.