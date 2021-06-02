Bail denied to wife booked for abetting husband’s suicide

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 2: Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Jammu Amarjeet Singh Langeh today rejected the bail application of one Champa Devi, who was arrested in abetment to suicide case.

According to the police case, on 13.02.2021, Police Post Gadigarh recorded the statement of one Vakil Singh (now deceased) who was admitted in GMC Jammu wherein he divulged that one R K Kohli had illicit relation with his wife.

On February 12, 2021 R K Kohli alongwith 6/7 unknown persons came to his shop, broke the shutter and dared him to come out else he be killed. Due to gravity of the fear and terror so un-leashed, Vakil Singh consumed some poisonous substance. Later, the complainant died during treatment in hospital at Amritsar.

After hearing Advocate Monika Kohli for the applicant whereas APP Kuldeep Kumar Bhat for the prosecution, the court observed, “what is noticeable in the back drop of evidence collected during the investigation is that deceased did not end his life because of his failure to fight with inner demons and normal challenges of life. Instead, all that he stated in a stead fast manner is that the duo of his wife (applicant herein) and co-accused brought about such a turmoil in his life by their concerted acts of intimidation, harassment, vengeful behavior and threats of dire consequences that he was driven to consume poisonous substance”.

“The propelling cause for the duo to do all this was alleged illicit proximity between them. Allegations alluded to applicant prima facie constitute offence of abetment to suicide. This offence (306 of IPC) carries punishment up to 10 years and thus is grave in nature”, the court said, adding “having regard to the gravity of allegations, character of evidence collected thus far and the stage of investigation, no case for grant of bail is made out by the applicant at this stage”.