BJP expresses concern over grave situation in Bengal

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 2: BJP Jammu & Kashmir held a virtual meeting on the Bengal socio-political circumstances and current atrocities of TMC workers on BJP activists.

Dr Anirban Ganguly, Director of Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee Research Foundation (SPMRF) was the main speaker in the event.

BJP national general secretary and Prabhari Jammu & Kashmir, Tarun Chugh, Seh-Prabhari, Ashish Sood, BJP State president, Ravinder Raina, national secretary Dr. Narinder Singh, former State president & former MP, Shamsher Singh Manhas, former president and MP Jugal Kishore Sharma, former president and senior leader, Ashok Khajuria former president, Sat Sharma (CA), general secretary(Org.) Ashok Kaul, BJP State office bearers, district presidents and other senior leaders participated in the meeting.

Dr Anirban Ganguly discussed the prevailing socio-political scenario that has been created by the TMC goons under leadership of Bengal CM, Mamata Banerjee. He said that after the Bengal elections TMC activists have unleashed a reign of terror on all those who have supported BJP and are forcing people to flee for their lives.

The TMC goons are not even sparing females and are crossing all limits of barbarism. They have changed the culture of Bengal and are trying to forcefully gag the voice of public, he added.

Dr Ganguly said that this intolerant political dispensation is adopting all means of terror right from physical humiliations to physical attacks to extortions to killings so as to terrorize BJP supporters.

Dr Ganguly said that Dalits, Tribals and the women are the worst sufferers of their atrocities. He pointed out that TMC goons are not even allowing COVID relief material to reach the needy who have supported BJP.

He asked everybody to take this issue amongst the public so as to stand with the plight being faced by the BJP supporters in West Bengal for no fault of theirs.

Earlier, Ravinder Raina read the welcome address and threw light on the emotional bonding between the erstwhile State of Jammu & Kashmir and West Bengal. He laid emphasis on the supreme sacrifice of Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee for the cause of people living here. He also said that Bengal has got rich history of activism, freedom struggle and sacrifices, but now the name of pious land is being spoiled by the TMC goons.

Meeting was coordinated by BJP Headquarter Incharge and former Minister, Priya Sethi.