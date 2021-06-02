Govt ignoring Samba in vaccination: Cong

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, June 2: Congress Unit of district Samba today alleged that till date COVID vaccines have not been supplied to district Samba due to which the people who attained the age of 18 plus are being deprived of vaccination.

Addressing a press conference at Vijaypur near here today Babal Gupta Congress working president district Samba said that the Government is making a stepmother’s treatment with district Samba. He alleged Jammu, Kathua, Udhampur and others districts have been provided the vaccine and the vaccination to 18 plus has been started in these districts while Samba has been ignored.

He said the Government of J&K UT is claiming that there is sufficient stock of vaccines available then why the vaccine is not being provided to district Samba. He said that many 45 plus people have also not been inoculated till date. He urged the Government of J&K UT to supply the vaccine to the district Samba so that the vaccination to the 18 plus could be given and 2nd dose to 45 plus could be given in order to secure the precious lives.