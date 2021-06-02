BJP’s lies on J&K have run past expiry date: Mustafa Kamal

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 2: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference today slammed the statement of BJP MP Syed Zafar Islam with regards to development in Jammu and Kashmir and said they are nothing but smoke and mirrors to hide the horrid outcome of ruling BJP’s Kashmir policy.

Ridiculing BJP MP on heaping praise on the Government for its good work during the past five months, NC Additional General Secretary, Dr Sheikh Mustafa Kamal said the sordid new chapter opened by ruling dispensation in Jammu and Kashmir in a first began with lies and under ruling BJP, Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh are racing on the path of no return.

“BJP has normalized deceiving people. But, the scales have fallen off from people’s eyes. This time also the visiting BJP minister is trying to pull a fast one on people, who are witnessing worst of development stagnation, ever increasing unemployment, administrative deficit and widespread unaccountability. The major take away of the post August 5, 2019 policies are marked by destruction of democracy, annihilation of empowered legislature, missing local officers from bureaucracy, back peddling of the Central Government on its solemn assurances to the people, anti native domicile laws land strategic militarized zones, soaring unemployment and no headway on all major road, tunnel, Central Universities, gas pipeline, dry port, Jhelum -Tawi flood mitigation plan and ring road projects,” he said.

“I am at my wits end to figure out what the visiting MP is referring to as ‘good work’ by the administration. The figures coming out by various central agencies clearly reveal how badly the measures of August 5, 2019 have impacted the scenario of development in J&K and Ladakh. Even on the front of ensuring people the basic civic amenities, the incumbent JK and Central Government has failed. The situation on ground is going from bad to worse. JK People have decided not be taken in by lies,” he added.

Kamal further stated that BJP’s rant on no development in J&K for the last 70 years has run past expiry date. He said it was because of the efforts of the successive NC led Governments that HDI of JK was higher than Andhra, Gujarat and Bihar.