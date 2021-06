Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 2: Non Teaching Employees Association (NTEAJ) SKUAST-Jammu has accorded warm send off to Jai Kishan Bhat Head Assistant Director Planning & Monitoring and Ashok kumar (OCC) Division of Parasitolgy, who retired after attaining the age of superannuation today.

The farewell was accorded in presence of Dr MS Badwal Dean FVSc, Dr Rajesh Katoch DDSW, KD Singh President NTEAJ, executive members and others