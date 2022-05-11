Hideout unearthed in J&K’s Ramban, 179 rounds of ammunition seized

JAMMU, May 11: Police have recovered a cache of arms and ammunition during a search operation in remote areas of Ramban district in Jammu and Kashmir, officials informed on Wednesday.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Ramban, Mohita Sharma said that during the intervening night, an information was received through reliable sources regarding presence of a cache of ammunition and related material in Sumber area.

Acting swiftly, a special team was constituted which was lead by Inspector Sampaul Gill, Station House Officer, Dharamkund under the supervision of DySP Nihar Ranjan, SDPO Gool.

She said that searches continued in the dense jungles for the entire night and after strenuous efforts, 179 ammunitions including that of AK-47, 7.65 mm, 303 mm, Chineese Pistol, two magazines, one wireless set, one Binacular and two UBGL Grenades Rod were recovered.

“Further investigations are on in the matter,” said the SSP. (Agencies)