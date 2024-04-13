Ramban | Licenses Of Four Fair Price Shop Dealers Suspended For MCC Violation

JAMMU, Apr 13: The Additional Deputy Commissioner Ramban (Nodal Officer for Model Code of Conduct and Law and Order) has suspended the licenses of four fair price shop dealers in Banihal for their alleged participation in a rally organised by a particular political party.

The action against the ration dealers was taken based on the reports received from the offices of ARO Assembly Constituency-55 (Banihal) and Assistant Director, Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department Ramban, regarding the participation of the dealers in political rally.

