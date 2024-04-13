INDIA Alliance Will Win All 6 Seats In J&K And Ladakh: Farooq Abdullah

SRINAGAR, Apr 13: National Conference President Farooq Abdullah on Saturday said that the INDIA alliance would win all six seats in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

Abdullah also hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi who termed the National Conference, Peoples Democratic Party and the Congress parties as dynastic parties who do not wish for the holistic development of J&K.

“India Bloc will win all six seats. What is a dynasty? We are elected through elections. Is there no dynasty in his party? Is this only in the National Conference and Congress? An industrialist makes their children industrialists, but do they have to get votes? An actor makes his children actors but do they have to get votes? We need to get votes, need to meet people and work for them,” the NC President told reporters in Srinagar.

He said it was upto the people whether to reject political parties or not.

“We have to work for the people. We have to seek votes and if we will not work they will reject us,” Farooq added.

Congress and the NC is contesting the Lok Sabha polls in Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh in alliance, with each fielding candidates in three seats.

As per the seat sharing arrangement, the Congress would contest in Udhampur, Jammu and Ladakh Lok Sabha seats, the National Conference would field candidates in Anantnag, Srinagar and Baramulla.

When asked about the BJP jibe on Congress that it will extinct from the country like dinosaurs, Abdullah said they are totally afraid of the alliance candidates.

“They don’t know what to do. The only propaganda they have is falsehood, falsehood and falsehood. Why can’t the Prime Minister grant us a state now? What is he waiting for? He comes to Udhampur and promises a statehood. When this is a question for him. Why can’t he do it now,” the former CM said.

On Omar Abdullah contesting from Baramulla and not Srinagar constituency, the NC president said that ‘every strategy will not be made public’.