LS Elections 2024 | General Observer 4-Udhampur PC Takes Cognizance Of Obstructing Traffic Movement, FIR Registered

KATHUA, Apr 13: On the directions of the General Observer 4-Udhampur Parliamentary Constituency (PC), Dheeraj Kumar, FIR was lodged in Police Station Rajbagh, Kathua against unknown persons for obstructing traffic movement on Juthana to Sofain road being constructed under PMGSY.

The matter came to light when the General Observer was touring the Polling Station located in far flung areas of district Kathua. Few kilometres before the Polling Station, Sofain, a big hole was found dug on road obstructing the movement of traffic.

The General Observer passed the directions on the spot to accompanying officer (ARO 66-Jasrota AC) for lodging FIR against the persons involved. The matter was reported to SHO Police Station Rajbagh and an FIR u/s 341 and 431 of the IPC was lodged in this regard.