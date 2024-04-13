Gandhi Nagar Hospital Jammu Granted Two DNB Seats In Family Medicine

Srinagar, Apr 13: In a significant milestone for public healthcare in Jammu, Government Hospital Gandhi Nagar has been granted two Diplomate of National Board (DNB) seats in the speciality of Family Medicine.

“As a significant step towards strengthening public healthcare scenario in Jammu, two seats have been sanctioned by National Board of Examinations in Medical Science (NBEMS) under DNB to Gandhi Nagar Hospital Jammu in the speciality of Family Medicine,” an official informed.

Follow the Daily Excelsior channel on WhatsApp

The announcement came after a thorough inspection by the authorities of the National Board of Examinations in Medical Science (NBEMS), culminating in the sanctioning of the DNB seats to Gandhi Nagar Hospital. A formal letter confirming the allocation was issued by the NBE authorities on Saturday.

The official said the introduction of the DNB course in Family Medicine will enhance the hospital’s capacity to provide comprehensive healthcare services to the community.

Gandhi Nagar Hospital already offers PG (DNB) three-year degree courses in Internal Medicine and Anaesthesia core specialities, along with two-year diplomas (DNB) in Gynaecology & Obstetrics and Ophthalmology.

“This achievement is the result of persistent efforts, with two seats in DNB (Family Medicine) sanctioned following a successful inspection by the Visiting Inspection Team from NBEMS in September 2023,” he said.

According to officials, increasing the hospital’s bed capacity to 200 beds would further amplify its potential, making it eligible to apply for additional PG three-year degree courses in various specialities such as surgery, paediatrics, orthopaedics, and radiology. This expansion would position Gandhi Nagar Hospital as a sought-after destination for DNB residents from across India, they said.

Secretary Health J&K, Syed Abid Rashid Shah congratulated the team, terming it a “wonderful achievement”. (KNO)