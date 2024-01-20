Ram Temple Consecration | Celebrations Begin At Ragunath Temple In Jammu

Jammu, Jan 20: A three-day programme begun at the ancient Raghunath temple here on Saturday to celebrate the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

The event commenced with the sacred ‘Sunderkand Path’ this morning as the Dharmarth Trust invited people of the region to participate in the grand celebrations spanning from January 20-22.

“On behalf of J-K Dharmarth Trust, we invite the people of Jammu to partake in the grand celebrations,” said M K Ajatshatru Singh, former minister and trustee of J-K Dharmarth Trust.

“We have planned a grand function on January 21 and 22, featuring recitations of Ramayana, dance, music, and bhajans sung by artists. It will be broadcasted live,” Singh said.

Devotees are flocking to the temple to pay obeisance at the numerous shrines in the Raghunath Temple complex and to participate in the Sunderkand Path led by the temple priests. The atmosphere is filled with enchanting bhajans with people dancing to kirtans.

“Shri Ram is coming back home in Ayodhya. We are very happy. We are taking part in the celebration at the Ragunath temple for all the three days from today to seek the blessings of the Lord,” a devotee Sangeet Devi said.

The Raghunath Temple comprising seven shrines is one of the largest ancient temple complexes in north India. It was attacked twice by terrorists. Maharaja Gulab Singh and his son Maharaj Ranbir Singh built the temple between 1853-1860.

Singh said 33,000 Devis and Devtas reside at the Raghunath temple and it has 32 shrines outside the complex.

The minister said those who unable to go to Ayodhya should come to this temple and partake in the celebrations here.

He added that the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony will be telecasted live and a Rath Yatra will also be held as part of the three-day programme Work on flower decoration and facelift of the temple complex is underway, members of the J-K Dharmarth Trust said.

The celebration is expected to resemble Diwali, with a large number of people joining in the festivities, transforming this historic event into a collective and joyous celebration for all, they said. (Agencies)