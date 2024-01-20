LG Manoj Sinha Releases Devotional Video Song ‘Ram Bhajo Re’

Jammu, Jan 20: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha released the devotional video song ‘Ram Bhajo Re’ by NGO Healthy India Stronger India, at Raj Bhawan today.

The Lt Governor congratulated the team of Healthy India Stronger India and conveyed his best wishes to them.

The song is sung by Sh Hira Lal Abrol, Chairman of the NGO and composed by Sh Brij Mohan and Sh Kuldeep Saproo.

Sukhnandan Choudhary, former Minister; Gourav Abrol Trustee Healthy India Stronger India and other members of the organization were also present.