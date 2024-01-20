J&K Sikh Coordination Committee Led By Shriman Mahant Manjit Singh Calls On LG Manoj Sinha

Jammu, Jan 20: A delegation of Sikh Coordination Committee J&K led by its patron Shriman Mahant Manjit Singh, Chief of Shiromani Dera Nangali Sahib called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, at Raj Bhawan today.

Shriman Mahant Manjit Singh ji expressed gratitude to the Lt Governor led UT Administration for resolving long pending issues of the Sikh community including implementation of Anand Marriage Act and installation of statue of Baba Banda Singh Bahadur ji.

The members of the delegation submitted a Charter of demands to the Lt Governor including construction of Gurudwara Sahib at Boarding House Tral.

They also drew the attention of the Lt Governor towards the issues of ownership of Gurudwara properties/chunk of land by District Gurudwara Parbandhak Committees as per the Sikh Gurdwaras and Religious Endowment Act 1973; extension of benefits of SRO 425 to the Sikh Community members living in Kashmir valley, land transfer under Section 254 C and installation of statute of Maharaja Ranjit Singh ji at Srinagar.

The Lt Governor assured the members of the delegation that the issues projected by them will be examined for early redressal.

S. Ajit Singh, Chairman, Sikh Coordination Committee J&K was also present.