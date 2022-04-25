Ram Nath Kovind’s Jammu visit postponed

JAMMU: The visit of President Ram Nath Kovind to Jammu on April 27 has been postponed. The President was coming to Jammu to address the fifth annual convocation of Indian Institute of Management (IIM).

“The IIM Jammu was to hold its 5th Annual Convocation on April 27 at the Convention Centre, Gulami Bagh, Canal Road, Jammu,” IIM spokesman said. He added that Ramnath Kovind was the Chief Guest on the occasion and deliver the convocation address.

“Due to unavoidable circumstances, the visit of the President to IIM Jammu Convocation stands postponed until further orders,” said the spokesman. (agencies)