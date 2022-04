JAMMU:Three people, arrested in connection with the recent encounter in Sunjwan area here, were on Monday remanded in police custody for 10 days, officials said.

Producing the three accused before the court of third additional session judge, also a designated NIA court, the officials said police sought their remand for interrogation.

The court granted 10 days remand of the accused to the police and accordingly they were whisked away for questioning, they said. (AGENCIES)