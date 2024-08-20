Raksha Bandhan celebrated with fervor, gaiety across J&K

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 19: Raksha Bandhan – the Hindu festival signifying eternal love between brothers and sisters – was celebrated with traditional fervor and gaiety across Jammu and Kashmir.

To mark the occasion, women and girls tied Rakhis around wrist of their brothers praying for their long and prosperous life and in turn brothers presented gifts to their sisters and promised to protect them from all the problems in life. The auspicious time to start tying Rakhis in Jammu started after 1:30 PM so the sisters had to wait for hours to tie the sacred thread to their brothers. People were also seen flying kites of different colors and sizes to mark the festival.

All the markets of Jammu and other districts were abuzz with activities with girls and women buying colourful and varied Rakhis and gifts for their brothers. Sweetshops also did brisk business as women and girls bought sweets to serve to their brothers, after tying Rakhi.

A special programme was organized at the Old Age Home where the elderly women prepared ‘Tilak’ material with saffron and vermilion and adorned the forehead of elderly men of the Old Age Home with ‘Tilak’ and performed their ‘Aarti’. The women offered the men sweets and prayed for their good health and long life. In return, the men presented gifts to women and took oath of protecting them from any danger.

“We live here like brothers and sisters. This day is very important to us as we organize several cultural activities to mark the occasion,” said one of the inmates of the Old Age Home. Later, a special feast was organized for all the inmates which they relished together while gossiping.

At Ved Mandir Bal Ashram and other orphanages in Jammu and other parts of the UT, the girls tied Rakhis to the boys and prayed for their long life.

Soldiers and Paramilitary personnel posted far away from home along the Line of Control and International Border in the Union Territory, celebrated Raksha Bandhan as school girls and women tied them Rakhis to mark the festival of brother-sister bond.

In Soni village along the Line of Control in Uri sector, local women tied Rakhis to Army personnel of Pir Panjal Brigade. Women called the soldiers their brothers and showed gratitude towards them for protecting the borders. In return, the soldiers pledge to protect and safeguard the residents from any harm.

Near international Border in Akhnoor, school girls celebrated Rakasha Bandan by tying Rakhis to Army personnel. The little girls tied Rakhis, applied Tilak and offered sweets to the Army personnel.