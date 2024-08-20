4.9 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Jammu And Kashmir’s Baramulla

SRINAGAR, Aug 20: A moderate earthquake with a magnitude of 4.9 struck Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district early Tuesday morning, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

There have been no immediate reports of casualties or significant damage. Authorities are monitoring the situation for any further developments.

The National Center for Seismology (NCS) in a post on X stated, “EQ of M: 4.9, On: 20/08/2024 06:45:57 IST, Lat: 34.17 N, Long: 74.16 E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir.”

