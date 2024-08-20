CS assesses preparedness of Tourism Deptt to hold Kashmir Marathon 2024

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 19: Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo today held a meeting to discuss the status of readiness of the Tourism Department to hold Kashmir Marathon 2024 scheduled to be held on 20th of October this year.

Besides the Commissioner Secretary, Tourism and Secretary, YS&S the meeting was attended by Director Tourism, Kashmir/Jammu and other concerned officers.

The Chief Secretary took this occasion to impress upon the concerned to improve registrations by going for all out promotional activities on both conventional and social media.

He also asked them to reach out to different groups of athletes who are interested in such sporting activities nationally/internationally. He asked them to use the services of influencers/motivators to create mass awareness about this maiden event to be held in such a picturesque location.

During this meeting the Commissioner Secretary, Tourism, Yasha Mudgal gave insights into the preparations of the Department to make this event a success here.

She informed the meeting that since the inaugural launch on 24th of July, 258 runners have registered for this event with 105 of them for Full Marathon and 153 for Half Marathon.

It was further given out that the primary goal of this event is to showcase Kashmir’s beauty. It targets attracting the running enthusiasts, adventure seekers, health-conscious individuals besides the travel and tourism industry, media, local community and potential sponsors for upcoming events.

It was added that for registrations and accessing other relevant information an exclusive website kashmirmarathon.jk.gov.in has already been launched along with its own logo and tagline, medals and jersey.

The marathon is going to be first of its kind as attractive prizes had been announced for both Full and Half Marathon in the age groups of 18-35 years, 36-50 and those above 50 years of age.