Chhari of Machail Mata leaves for Paddar

Excelsior Correspondent

KISHTWAR, Aug 19: The Pavitra Chhari (Holy Mace) of Shree Machail Mata Yatra-2024 here today left for Paddar.

Accompanied by numerous devotees, the Chhari left for Paddar this morning for onward journey from Shree Gori Shankar Mandir, Sarkoot, Kishtwar.

Earlier, the Chhari arrived at Kishtwar on Sunday evening.

The civil and Police administration Kishtwar led by Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar, Rajesh Kumar Shavan along with SSP Kishtwar, Abdul Qayoom besides senior officers and a large number of locals, warmly welcomed the Chhari at Shalimar point in Kishtwar town.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar, Pawan Kotwal, ACR Kishtwar Idrees Lone, ACD Kishtwar Phulail Singh, SDM Paddar Amit Kumar, IC Yatra Cell Lovemeet Kotwal along with other officers and officials, were also present on the occasion to welcome the Chhari.

DC Kishtwar along with senior officers also served Prashad to devotees at the Langar established at Shalimar.

Thereafter the procession passed through the main market amid devotional fervor and local devotees had Darshan of the Chhari.

The Chhari was ceremoniously received at Shree Gori Shankar Mandir Sarkoot where it was kept for the night.

The procession resumed its journey for Machail, Paddar today amid adequate security arrangement.