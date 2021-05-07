Rajouri: 07 Private Hospitals/Clinical establishments asked to reserve 59 beds for COVID-19 patients

RAJOURI: With cases of Coronavirus rising rapidly in the district, the District Magistrate, Rajesh Kumar Shavan has requisitioned the private hospitals and clinical establishments to reserve their beds for government referred COVID19 patients.

The District Magistrate has asked the seven private hospitals and clinical establishments to reserve 59 of their beds for treatment of COVID-19 patients.

The District Magistrate Rajouri, under the Disaster Management Act (DMA) has requisitioned, Orthomaxx Multispeciality Hospital Rajouri, Matrix Hospital Jawhar Nagar Rajouri, Rajouri Medicity Hospital Rajouri, Navjeevan Nursing Near GMC Rajouri, Dr Nissar Surgical Hospital Rajouri, Smt Shanti Devi Trust Hospital Sunderbani and KRS Nursing Home Sunderbani to keep beds reserved for treatment of patients with COVID-19 infection, apart from the government healthcare facilities.

“After reviewing the positivity and hospital admission trends due to the rapid surge in cases, it has been anticipated that the additional facilities may also fall short in the coming days, so the Private Hospital and Clinical Establishment in Rajouri have been requisitioned to reserve beds,” the order reads.

It states that private hospitals/ clinical establishment management have been asked to spare and deploy required medical staff for the management of the COVID19 patients as per the required standard protocols. (KNO)