Kewal Krishan nominated Nodal Officer of Oxygen War Room Jammu

JAMMU: Additional Secretary, I&C Department, Kewal Krishan, has been nominated as the Nodal Officer for the ‘Oxygen War Room (Control Room)’ being run at Mini Conference Hall of Directorate of Industries and Commerce, Jammu, Udhyog Bhawan. Madhur Anand, shall continue to work as Sub Nodal officer.

Additional Secretary, I&C Department Kewal Krishan can be contacted on (Mob: 9419136233)

The concerned can also be contacted on the Mobile Nos 94695-93931 and 94695-93933. Prescriptions/Information must be sent through mail on controlroohdiricj@gmail.com.

The 24×7 ‘Oxygen War Room [Control Room]’ being run at Mini Conference Hall of Directorate of Industries and Commerce, Jammu situated at Ist Floor, Udhyog Bhawan, Rail Head Complex, Jammu to monitor/manage the supply and distribution of oxygen within Jammu Division since 5th of May, 2021. The war room is in constant touch with all the consumers and suppliers of oxygen and will take immediate necessary steps whenever needed.