Rajnath speaks to Japanese counterpart

NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday spoke to his Japanese counterpart Kishi Nobuo and discussed issues relating to bilateral defence and security cooperation, officials said.

Singh also tweeted about his telephonic conversation with Nobuo.

“We expressed satisfaction at the ongoing defence cooperation between the two countries. India is committed to further elevate engagements with Japan under the Special Strategic & Global partnership framework,” he said.

Without elaborating, officials said key issues relating to defence and security cooperation between the two countries figured in the talks. (AGENCIES)