Big Lead For Farooq Abdullah-Led Gupkar Alliance In J&K Local Polls

SRINAGAR: The Farooq Abdullah-led People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration took a big lead over the BJP on Tuesday as votes were counted in the first District Development Council (DDC) polls in Jammu and Kashmir. This is the first election in Jammu and Kashmir since its special status was scrapped last year and it was turned into a Union Territory.

In the latest leads, the Gupkar alliance — a grouping of regional parties including the National Conference and Mehbooba Mufti’s People’s Democratic Party (PDP) – is ahead in 99 seats; the BJP is leading in 59 seats.

The Congress is ahead in 23. (Agency)