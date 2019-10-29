Rajnath speaks to Japanese counterpart, discusses bilateral ties, regional security situation

NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday had a telephonic conversation with his Japanese counterpart Taro Kono during which the two leaders exchanged views on bilateral ties and regional security situation, the Defence Ministry said.

Singh congratulated Kono on behalf of India for the enthronement of Emperor Naruhito. He also expressed condolences for the loss of lives and property caused due to typhoon Hagibis that hit Japan earlier this month. (AGENCIES)