Eden Gardens to host first day/night Test in India

KOLKATA: The second Test between Bangladesh and India next month will be India’s first day/night Test.

Eden Gardens in Kolkata will host the match from November 22, with new BCCI president Sourav Gangly saying, “This is the beginning of something special in Indian cricket”.

“It is a priority for the newly elected Office Bearers and members of Apex Council to take Indian cricket forward,” Ganguly added. “For me, as former Captain of India and as the current President of BCCI, Test cricket is of utmost priority and we at BCCI will leave no stone unturned to bring this format back to its feet.

“In this effort of ours, Day-Night Test cricket is a huge step forward and we believe it will bring back the crowd into stadiums and a whole lot of young children to the sport. I am extremely honoured that the Eden Gardens will host the inaugural Day-Night Test match and the Cricket Association of Bengal will create a spectacle for everyone to watch.

I thank the Bangladesh Cricket Board President Nazmul Hassan and his team for accepting our request on such a short notice. I also thank India Captain Virat Kohli for his co-operation.” (AGENCIES)