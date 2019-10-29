Top JK brass apprise EU MPs delegation of situation in state

SRINAGAR: The top police and civil officials of the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Tuesday told a delegation of 23 EU MPs that people have been yearning for peace but the terrorists have been continuously threatening them by firing bullets.

During an interaction with the law makers from different European countries, DGP Dilbag Singh said the situation in Jammu and Kashmir has been peaceful and the security forces have been handling the law and order effectively and “most importantly in a humane manner”.

In the last 84 days, not a single life has been lost, he told the EU parliamentarians, who are on a two-day visit to assess the ground situation in the State.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam also gave a detailed presentation to the delegation on the overall situation in the state, besides answering some questions by its members. (AGENCIES)