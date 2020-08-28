Rajnath Singh to formally induct Rafales into IAF

NEW DELHI, Aug 28:

The fighter jet Rafale will be formally inducted to Indian Air Force (IAF) at Ambala Air Force station one, Haryana on September 10 in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his French counterpart Florence Parly. “10th of September has been proposed by the IAF. However, we have not received confirmation from the Raksha Mantri Office yet,” an IAF official said.

September 10 for induction ceremony has been scheduled as the defence minister is visiting Russia to attend the meeting of defence ministers of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), which is scheduled to take place from September 4-6.

Five Rafale fighter jet landed in Ambala from France on July 29 and have started extensive training within 24 hours of touching down in the country. The French-origin fighter aircraft are part of the 17 Golden Arrows squadron of the Air Force. The Rafales which have arrived in the country include three single-seaters and two twin-seaters. India has contracted for 36 Rafales under Government to government deal in a flyway condition worth over Rs 59,000 crore. (UNI)