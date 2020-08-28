BLSKS presents musical concert

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 28: Bhartiya Lok Sangeet Kala Sansthan (BLSKS) presented 25th Friday Dogri musical concert in coordination with Sangam Tru Art Production on the eve of National Sports Day at Rehersal Hall, Durga Bhawan, Janipur, here.

The program was inaugurated by the chief guest, Dr Anju Kumari Dogra, Registrar SMGS Hospital Shalamar Jammu, whereas VK Magotra, former Regional Director, Directorate of Field Publicity, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, GoI, Dr Tara Singh Charak, former Deputy Director, Health Department J&K Government and RP Amla, Director of the concert were guest of honours.

Dr Anju Dogra highlighted the importance of sports and remembered the role of legends of various sports on the eve of National Sports Day.

The artists of BLSKS also presented songs on COVID-19 like “Salaira Dhara”, “Corona cha bachoo” and “Khelo India,” written by ML Dogra.

Welcome speech was given by chairman of the BLSKS, whereas vote of thanks presented by Deepak Kumar.

Others who were part of the musical concert included K K Joshi, MC Kotwal, Usha Handoo, Rajni Gupta, Raju Bajgal, Bindia Arora, Nisha Okheda, Chahat Chadha, Sanjeev Kumar Sodhi, Rishab Khokar, Pawan Kumar and Jolly.