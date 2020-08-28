Girls shine in Urdu essay writing competition

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, August 28: In a first-ever Urdu essay writing contest organised by Jammu Kashmir Urdu Council (JKUC), all the three positions were bagged by girls from the Kashmir region.

More than 196 students of classes between 8th and 12th belonging to different Government as well as private institutions and religious Madrasas across Jammu and Kashmir participated in the competition.

Hyza Sajad of Mallinson Girls School, Rawalpora Srinagar secured first position, while Razia Sultan of Zoun Islamic School Hajin, Rawalpora Srinagar clinched 2nd position and 3rd position was secured by Mehro Muzaffar of GGHSS, Seer Hamdan Islamabad.

Mir Asrar, Srinagar (Iqbal Memorial Institute), Zuha Parvez, Islamabad (Radiant Public school), Abrar Nabi Rather and Suhaib Ullah, Gandarbal (both Hill Top school), Shafiya Latief, Ramban (GHSS Qasaban, Jammu), Rashid Manaan, Bagi Islam Baramulla (GHSS Baramulla), Amreeza Ashiq, KP Road, Islamabad (Radiant Public School), Karamat Kamran, Gandarbal (Hill Top School), Muskan Shabir Bijbihara (GGHSS Bijbihara) and Syedah Seerat Geelani, Uri (Noorul Aloom school, Boniyar) were awarded with consolation prizes.

The winners of the competition would be awarded cash prizes and certificates by Principal Secretary School Education, Dr Asgar Hassan Samoon and other personalities at a function to be scheduled and notified separately. The Council has also announced to award certificates to all the participant students.

Dr Javid Iqbal, president JK Urdu Council said that the activity was aimed at connecting the students, their parents and teachers with the Urdu language.