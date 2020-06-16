Rajnath Singh meets EAM, CDS, 3 service chiefs to discuss casualties on LAC

NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday met with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and chiefs of three services to discuss the new developments after an Indian Army officer and three jawans lost their lives in a violent face-off with Chinese troops in Galwan Valley of Ladakh.

The meeting lasted for around an hour-and-a-half.

Indian Army, in a statement, said, “During the de-escalation process underway in the Galwan Valley, a violent face-off took place yesterday night with casualties on both sides.

The loss of lives on the Indian side includes an officer and two soldiers. Senior military officials of the two sides are currently meeting at the venue to defuse the situation.” \(AGENCIES)