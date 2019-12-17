Rajnath lauds contributions, achievements of Indian-American community

NEW YORK: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has strongly lauded the contributions and achievements of the Indian-American community, saying they have made an identity for themselves in the US through their hard work, talent and perseverance.

Singh was addressing a large gathering of the Indian-American community at a special event organized Monday by the Consulate General of India, New York at educational organization Asia Society.

Singh said that the biggest credit for the success of the mega community event ‘Howdy Modi’ in Houston in September goes to the Indian-American community. (AGENCIES)