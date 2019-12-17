Shah says global slowdown impacting Indian economy; praises FM

MUMBAI: The global slowdown is impacting Indian economy, which has been growing at a slow pace for the last many quarters, but Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is handling it in a “very good manner”, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Tuesday.
Speaking at the concluding day of the two-day Times Network India Economic Conclave 2019 here, he rejected allegations that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) was brought by the BJP-led Government to divert people’s attention from economic issues and fall in GDP growth rate.
“As far as the economy is concerned I have stated it many times that there is a global slowdown and it has been impacting India also,” Shah said in response to a question on the economic slowdown.
