J-K admin notifies untimely snowfall in Valley, Jammu as natural disaster

JAMMU: The Jammu and Kashmir Administration on Tuesday approved notifying the untimely heavy snowfall between November 6 and 9 in the Valley and between December 12 and 14 in parts of Jammu division as a state-specific natural disaster, an official spokesman said.

The decision was taken by the Executive Committee of the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), headed by Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam, for the purpose of providing additional assistance to the affected farmers on the lines of the snowfall of November last year, he said. (AGENCIES)