Rajnath chairs key meeting of parliamentary consultative committee for defence ministry on BRO

NEW DELHI, Mar 25: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday chaired a meeting of a parliamentary consultative committee for the ministry on Border Roads Organisation (BRO), with deliberations held on issues pertaining to ongoing strategic initiatives aimed at strengthening national security and operational preparedness.

Underscoring the need for robust infrastructure along the borders, Singh said the BRO is fostering an ecosystem in encompassing national security, development, and connectivity, the ministry said.

Singh chaired this meeting of Parliamentary Consultative Committee for the Ministry of Defence on Border Roads Organisation (BRO) in New Delhi.

“Insightful deliberations were held on issues pertaining to defence, infrastructure development and ongoing strategic initiatives aimed at strengthening national security and operational preparedness,” the ministry said in a statement.

Singh acknowledged the BRO’s efforts towards enhancing connectivity in the northeastern region and in areas affected by Left-wing extremism, thereby contributing to security and regional development.

“The BRO has facilitated the mobility of defence forces, and worked towards bringing a positive transformation in the lives of the residents,” he said.

The defence minister said the organisation has been entrusted with the task of developing infrastructure along the Indo-Myanmar border, spanning approximately 1,600 km, an initiative that will further bolster the border management capabilities.

The progress under the Border Roads Development Programme 2023-28, under which over 1,000 road and infrastructure projects are being executed including new construction, upgrade and maintenance works to further strengthen border connectivity, was also discussed during the meeting.

Singh asserted that through this network, all-weather connectivity is being ensured even in remote and high-altitude regions, thereby strengthening the operational mobility and defence preparedness.

Drawing the attention of the members to the crucial aspect of technology utilisation, he said the BRO is rapidly adopting modern construction techniques by making best use of technologies such as high altitude equipment, modular bridges, and precast technologies.

“The BRO has enhanced both the quality and the pace of its work. This demonstrates that we are building future-ready infrastructure,” he said.

Singh reiterated the government’s commitment to strengthen the BRO in terms of budgetary support, modern equipment, and initiatives aimed at the welfare of their personnel.

A comprehensive overview of the BRO including its role, key achievements, challenges faced in difficult terrain and extreme climatic conditions and its contribution in disaster management was provided to the members by Director General Border Roads (DGBR), Lt Gen Harpal Singh.

The BRO, established in 1960, has constructed over 64,000 km of roads, 1,179 bridges, 22 airfields and seven tunnels, significantly enhancing operational readiness and socio-economic development in border areas, the ministry said.

Key infrastructure projects executed by the BRO and its critical role in developing roads along the northern border were also highlighted.

The committee was informed how border infrastructure development improved operational preparedness and accelerated socio-economic growth of border areas contributing towards the national vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

The BRO’s role in executing projects in friendly foreign countries such as Afghanistan, Bhutan, Myanmar and Tajikistan was also brought out in the meeting.

Highlighting the challenges of limited working seasons, land acquisition issues and environmental clearances, Harpal Singh emphasised the BRO’s focus on capacity enhancement and adoption of modern construction technologies to deliver faster and more sustainable infrastructure.

He underscored the welfare measures for the BRO personnel, especially casual labour, as part of human resource initiatives.

The DGBR reiterated the BRO’s unique capability as a specialised organisation combining military ethos with engineering excellence enabling rapid mobilisation and execution of works in high-altitude and remote areas.

Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman, DRDO, Samir V Kamat, Secretary (Defence Production) Sanjeev Kumar, among other senior officials, were also present during the meeting. (PTI)