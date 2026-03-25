Need for construction of bunkers in era of modern warfare

P K Raina

In the rapidly changing landscape of modern warfare, the safety and security of civilians have become a matter of increasing concern. With the advent of advanced technologies such as drone warfare, missile strikes, and precision-guided weapons, traditional methods of civil defence are no longer sufficient. In this context, the concept of constructing bunkers for civilian protection deserves serious attention at both governmental and individual levels.

A bunker is essentially a specially designed protective shelter, usually built underground or reinforced with strong materials like concrete and steel, meant to safeguard people from explosions, aerial attacks, artillery shelling, and other wartime threats. Historically, bunkers have been used during wars to protect soldiers, strategic installations, and civilian populations from enemy attacks.

The importance of bunkers becomes particularly evident during times of conflict, border tensions, or sudden aerial threats. In modern warfare, drones have emerged as a significant and unpredictable weapon. These unmanned aerial vehicles can carry explosives and strike targets with little warning. When such technologies fall into the hands of irresponsible or hostile elements, the threat to civilian life becomes even more serious.

Recent global conflicts have shown how drone attacks can target residential areas, infrastructure, and civilian gatherings. In such situations, the presence of nearby bunkers can provide people with a crucial window of protection, allowing them to take shelter and save their lives until the immediate danger passes.

Countries that have faced repeated security threats have already incorporated civilian bunkers as part of their civil defence strategy. These bunkers are constructed in residential colonies, public buildings, schools, hospitals, and community areas so that people can quickly reach them during emergencies.

Considering the present security environment, it is time that serious thought is given to constructing community bunkers in every colony, village, and city. These shelters do not necessarily have to be elaborate or expensive. Even simple, well-constructed reinforced shelters can offer significant protection during emergencies.

The responsibility for this initiative should be shared.

The Government must take the lead by developing policies, guidelines, and infrastructure for community bunkers in vulnerable areas, especially near borders and strategic locations. Local administrations and municipal bodies can identify suitable sites and ensure proper construction and maintenance.

At the same time, individual citizens and residential communities can also contribute by creating small protective shelters within housing colonies, schools, and institutions. Public awareness about emergency preparedness is equally important so that people know how to respond quickly in times of crisis.

The objective of constructing bunkers is not to create fear but to promote preparedness and resilience. In emergencies, even a few minutes of safe shelter can mean the difference between life and death.

In view of the growing threats posed by modern warfare technologies, particularly drone attacks, the establishment of protective bunkers should become an essential component of civil defence planning. It is a practical and humanitarian step towards safeguarding civilian lives.

Preparedness today can prevent tragedy tomorrow.

(The author is a Broadcaster)