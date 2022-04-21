Rajnath asks Army to prepare for every possible security challenge

NEW DELHI: In the backdrop of the Russia-Ukraine war, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday asked the top commanders of the Army to prepare for every possible security challenge that India may face in future including that of unconventional and asymmetric warfare.

In an address at the biannual Army Commanders’ Conference, Singh also mentioned the eastern Ladakh row with China and expressed full confidence that while troops are standing firm, the ongoing talks for peaceful resolution will continue and that disengagement and de-escalation is the way forward. (AGENCIES)