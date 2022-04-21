Johnson downplays India’s stand over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

NEW DELHI/AHMEDABAD: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday ignored India’s stand of not joining Western criticism of Russia in the wake of invasion of Ukraine and said that India and Russia share historically very different relations.

Johnson was reacting over the issue during his Gujarat visit where he attended a series of programs.

“Everybody understands India and Russia have historically a very different relationship, perhaps, than Russia and the UK have had over the last couple of decades. We have to reflect that reality, but clearly I will be talking about it to Narendra Modi,” he said downplaying India’s stand over the Russia-Ukraine war (AGENCIES)