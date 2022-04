NEW DELHI: The CBI has filed its charge sheet against former NSE MD and CEO Chitra Ramkrishna and ex-Group Operating Officer Anand Subramanian in connection with its probe into a co-location scam case, officials said Thursday.

Ramkrishna and Subramanian are both in judicial custody following their arrest by the CBI on March 6 and February 25 respectively, they said. (AGENCIES)