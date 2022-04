SRINAGAR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi conferred the Prime Minister’s Awards for Excellence in Public Administration to Piyush Singla, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Anantnag for 2021, on the occasion of 15th Civil Services Day at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi on Thursday.

Singla has been awarded for implementing Digital payments and Good Governance in the PM-SVANidhi Scheme, which provides capital loans up to Rs 20,000 to the street vendors to run their business with dignity. (AGENCIES)