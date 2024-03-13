Excelsior Correspondent
JAMMU, Mar 13: ‘Jito Uganda’ organized an event ‘Master Chef 2024’ and State Food Festival programme in which Jammu Kashmir Dogra Association Uganda (JKDAU) participated with their food stall.
JKDAU introduced the J&K delicacy Rajmah Chawal with Anardana ketchup along with Kashmiri Kehava to the visitors at the food festival.
The Bhaderwahi Rajmah, Anardana and Kashmiri Kehava were specially imported from J&K to give real taste of J&K to the public at Uganda.
Indian High Commissioner, Uganda & Master Chef Judge, Aruna Vijay, celebrity chef from India also visited the J&K stall and tasted the food.
The J&K food was most loved and admired by the dignitaries and common public and the whole food was sold within first few hours of the event.
Gaurav Gupta, chairman JKDAU said: “On public demand and motivated by the success of the event, we have decided to again put our next food stall during the upcoming Holi festival celebrations in Uganda.”
Rajmah Chawal served at food fest in Uganda
