Rajmah Chawal served at food fest in Uganda

JAMMU, Mar 13: ‘Jito Uganda’ organized an event ‘Master Chef 2024’ and State Food Festival programme in which Jammu Kashmir Dogra Association Uganda (JKDAU) participated with their food stall.

JKDAU introduced the J&K delicacy Rajmah Chawal with Anardana ketchup along with Kashmiri Kehava to the visitors at the food festival.

The Bhaderwahi Rajmah, Anardana and Kashmiri Kehava were specially imported from J&K to give real taste of J&K to the public at Uganda.

Indian High Commissioner, Uganda & Master Chef Judge, Aruna Vijay, celebrity chef from India also visited the J&K stall and tasted the food.

The J&K food was most loved and admired by the dignitaries and common public and the whole food was sold within first few hours of the event.

Gaurav Gupta, chairman JKDAU said: “On public demand and motivated by the success of the event, we have decided to again put our next food stall during the upcoming Holi festival celebrations in Uganda.”