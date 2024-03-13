Maha Cabinet approves construction of Maharashtra Bhavan in Srinagar

Shinde requested Sinha for land in June 2023

Bivek Mathur

JAMMU, Mar 13: The Maharashtra Cabinet has given its green signal for the purchase of 2.5 acres of land in Srinagar to establish a Maharashtra Bhavan in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

This move followed Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s persistent efforts, dating back to June 2023, when he urged Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha during a visit to the UT for a plot of land to foster stronger ties between the people of Maharashtra and Jammu and Kashmir.

The proposal for establishing the Maharashtra Bhavan, initially earmarked in the 2023 State (Maharashtra) budget, aimed to bolster cultural exchange and economic collaboration through tourism activities.

Shinde had emphasized during his visit to the UT that the Bhavan would serve as a hub for students, entrepreneurs, and officials, facilitating a deeper engagement within J&K.

He had further stated that the Bhavan would showcase Maharashtra’s rich heritage in art, culture, and cuisine, providing a platform for cultural immersion.

According to him, the Bhavan would also enhance the safety and comfort of the tourists visiting the UT.

Meanwhile, along with this decision, the Maharashtra Cabinet has also decided to rename eight Mumbai Railway Stations that bears names dating back to the British colonial era.

Following the approval, Curry Road in Mumbai will be renamed to Lalbaug, Sandhurst Road will now be known as Dongri, and Marine Lines will be rechrishtened as Mumbaidevi, Cotton Green will be renamed to Kalachowki, Charni Road to Girgaon, Dockyard Road to Mazgaon, and King Circle to Tirthakar Parvshinath.

The State Cabinet has also decided to rename Mumbai Central Station as Nana Jagannath Shankarsheth Station for which a proposal has been sent to the Railway Ministry.

The Cabinet has also decided to rename Ahmednagar District as Ahilya Nagar after Rani Ahilyabai Holkar besides approving the construction of a sea link between Uttan (Bhaayander) and Virar (Palghar).