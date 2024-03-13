ACD initiates action against absentees

Excelsior Correspondent

KISHTWAR, Mar 13: Assistant Commissioner Development, Phulail Singh Bandral has taken decisive action by issuing show cause notices to 11 Rural Development Department (RDD) employees of Block Bonjwah.

The notices have been served to 11 absentee employees, comprising 5 Gram Rozgar Sewaks (GRSs), 2 Management Information System (MIS) operators, 1 Community Information and Coordination Officer (CICO), and 3 National Youth Corps (NYCs) personnel. Ten of these employees are subject to potential termination, while one contractual staff member has been warned of suspension.

ACD emphasized the administration’s zero-tolerance policy towards habitual absenteeism, affirming that appropriate disciplinary measures, including termination, will be enforced in accordance with established regulations. He underscored the prior issuance of a circular, directing all RDD employees in the district to obtain prior permission before leaving their designated stations.