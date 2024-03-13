Artists demand satellite channel for Dogri language

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 13: Artists of Jammu here today demanded funds for the start of satellite channel for Dogri language.

Janak Khajuria, veteran artist told reporters that all the languages listed in eighth schedule have been given satellite channel for promotion purpose but Dogri language despite being listed in the same schedule is yet to get the satellite channel.

“In February 2014 a meeting of Prasar Bharati was held in which it was decided that satellite channels shall be given to the languages listed in eighth schedule and same was also done barring the Dogri language,” he informed adding: “Then in 2015 we got a letter from Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting which ensured that the satellite channel for the promotion of Dogri language shall be given but funds for the same were not allotted.”

Khajuria said that they have started a signature campaign for their demand and there is a big support for it.

“We have also planned a rally on March 27 from Maharaja Hari Singh Park at 11.30 am for our demand and we urge all the people of Jammu to join it for the cause of Dogri language promotion,” he continued.