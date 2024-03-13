36 JKAS officers transferred

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 13: The Government today ordered transfer and postings of 36 JKAS officers.

Shahbaz Ahmad Mirza, Special Secretary to the Government, Revenue Department has been transferred and posted as Registrar, Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University, Rajouri, on deputation basis.

Rajinder Singh, Additional District Development Commissioner, Samba was transferred and posted as Additional District Development Commissioner, Udhampur.

Anu Behl, Special Secretary to the Government, School Education Department has been transferred and posted as Special Secretary to the Government, Revenue department.

Ankur Mahajan, Additional District Development Commissioner, Kathua was transferred and posted as Registrar, Cluster University, Jammu, on deputation basis.

Ghan Shyam Singh, Additional District Development Commissioner, Udhampur has been transferred and posted as Member Secretary, J&K Pollution Control Committee.

Surender Mohan Sharma, Special Secretary to the Government, Information Technology Department was transferred and posted as Additional District Development Commissioner, Kathua.

Champa Devi, Additional Registrar, Cooperatives, Jammu has been transferred and posted as Additional District Development Commissioner, Samba.

Sonali Arun Gupta, Joint Registrar, Cooperatives (Special), Jammu was transferred and posted as Joint Director, Industries and Commerce (M&P), Jammu.

Ashok Kumar, Joint Director, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Jammu has been transferred and posted as Joint Director, Industries and Commerce (Development), Jammu.

Minakshi Vaid, Joint Director, Industries and Commerce (Development), Jammu was transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, Information Technology Department.

Surinder Paul Sharma, Joint Director, Industries and Commerce (M&P), Jammu has been transferred and posted as Joint Registrar, Cooperatives (Special), Jammu.

Pawan Kumar, Additional District Development Commissioner, Rajouri, holding additional charge of Regional Director, Survey and Land Records (ex-officio Settlement Officer), Rajouri was transferred and posted as Special Secretary to the Government, Labour and Employment Department.

Dr. Raj Kumar Thapa, Special Secretary to the Government, Labour and Employment Department was transferred and posted as Additional District Development Commissioner, Rajouri. He shall also hold the charge of the post of Regional Director, Survey and Land Records (ex-officio Settlement Officer), Rajouri, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

Basharat Hussain, Programme Officer, ICDS Project, Kathua has been transferred and posted as Programme Officer, ICDS Project, Rajouri.

Shokat Mehmood, Programme Officer, ICDS Project, Rajouri was transferred and posted as Programme Officer, ICDS Project, Kathua.

Ankush Hans, Deputy Secretary to the Government, Power Development Department has been hereby transferred and posted as Deputy Director, Information (PR), Jammu, against an available vacancy, with immediate effect.

Samrinder Singh, ARTO, Flying Squad, Jammu was transferred and posted as Under Secretary to the Government, Power Development Department.

Shalini Raina, awaiting orders of posting in the Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj has been transferred and posted as Administrative Officer, Mubarak Mandi Heritage Society, Jammu, on deputation basis.

Raman Sharma, awaiting orders of posting in the Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj was transferred and posted as Under Secretary to the Government, Transport Department.

Shruti Bhardwaj, Functional Manager, DIC, Kathua has been transferred and her services are placed at the disposal of Principal Resident Commissioner, J&K Government, New Delhi, for further posting.

Joni Kumar, BDO, Dansal was transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of Industries and Commerce Department, for further posting.

Ashima Iqbal, awaiting orders of posting in the Directorate of Rural Sanitation, J&K has been transferred and her services are placed at the disposal of Industries and Commerce Department, for further posting.

Nazia Chowdhary, Functional Manager, DIC, Reasi has been transferred and posted as Under Secretary in the J&K Board of Professional Entrance Examination.

Rupali Mahajan, BDO, Bishnah, Jammu was transferred and her services are placed at the disposal of Industries and Commerce Department, for further posting.

Varun Bhasin, Functional Manager, DIC, Kathua has been transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, for further posting.

Muzamal Zaman, State Taxes Officer, Circle M, Srinagar was transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of Revenue Department, for further posting.

Manik Singh Rathore, Under Secretary to the Government, Transport Department has been transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of Revenue Department, for further posting.

Zahid Rashid, Assistant Director, Handicrafts, Ganderbal was transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of Revenue Department, for further posting.

Nowshad Anjum Mir, Assistant Director, Employment, Baramulla has been transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, for further posting.

Shivani Deonia, awaiting orders of posting in the Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj was transferred and her services are placed at the disposal of Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction for her further posting in the office of Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner (Migrants), J&K.

Namrita Bhan, Manager, Resident Commission, J&K Government, New Delhi has been transferred and posted as Under Secretary to the Government, Public Works (R&B) Department.

Malika Raina, awaiting orders of posting in the Directorate of Rural Sanitation, J&K was transferred and posted as Under Secretary to the Government, Information Technology Department.

Imtiyaz Ahmad Lone Under Secretary to the Government, Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj has been transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of Revenue Department, for further posting.

Vishal Targotra, State Taxes Officer, Udhampur was transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, for further posting.

Sonia Parihar, awaiting orders of posting in the office of SPSA, Jammu has been transferred and her services are placed at the disposal of Finance Department, for further posting.

Madassar Skinder, Functional Manager, DIC, Kupwara was transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, for further posting.