Rajasthan Cong like cricket team whose batters spent 5 years trying to run out each other: Modi

JAIPUR, Nov 19:

Amid the World Cup fever in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the Rajasthan Congress is like a cricket team whose batters spent five years trying to run out each other.

Addressing a public meeting in Churu district in support of BJP candidate Rajendra Rathore from the Taranagar constituency, Modi exhorted people to vote for the party in the November 25 Rajasthan Assembly polls to ensure rapid development of the state.

In Jhunjhunu, he targeted the Congress by alleging that the party has “developed the tradition of corruption, nepotism and appeasement” which led to a huge loss for the country. The youth in India did not get opportunities because of this, he claimed.

At the public meeting in Churu, Modi referred to the power tussle between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot saying, “In cricket, a batter comes and scores runs for his team. But there is so much infighting within the Congress that instead of scoring runs, its leaders spent five years trying to run out each other.”

His remarks came shortly before the Indian cricket team was to take on Australia in the World Cup final at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad.

Modi further said, “When their team is so bad, what runs will they score and what work will they do for you?”

He said if the BJP is voted to power in Rajasthan, it will throw out all corrupt people and the state will witness rapid development. “The more you stay away from the Congress the more you save Rajasthan, the more your future is assured,” Modi told the rally.

“The relationship between good intentions and the Congress is the same as that between light and darkness. What will be the intention of a government that gobbles up money allotted for drinking water,” he asked, alluding to the alleged Jal Jeevan Mission scam in Rajasthan.

“The Congress and development are each other’s enemies and will remain so,” he said and alleged that the “Congress’ paper leak mafia sold the future of youths for lakhs of rupees.”

Modi accused the Congress government of being involved in a fertiliser scam and of looting the farmers.

“In the last five years, the Congress played with the future of youths. There have been raids on coaching centres and the relatives of a minister close to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot have become officers and your children did not get the chance,” he said. (PTI)

“When the BJP forms government in Rajasthan, paper leaks will be investigated at a fast pace. No matter how big or influential a person is involved, he will not be spared,” Modi said.

In Jhunjhunu, Modi said India is now setting new records and achieving new feats in every field. “Take any field, India is doing wonders. There is enthusiasm all around and there is confidence that we will make India a developed country by 2047”.

Referring to the ‘Red Diary’, he claimed the entire account of the Congress’ “license to loot” was recorded in it and now the pages have started turning slowly. “Here the pages of Red Diary opened and on Gehlotji’s fuse blew up. The magician’s magic is visible in the Red Diary.”

Sacked state minister Rajendra Gudha has been alleging that “illegal transactions” involving Gehlot and other leaders are recorded in the diary that he possesses. Purported pictures of some pages of the diary recently surfaced on social media.

Referring to the Shekhawati region of the state from where hundreds of youths join the armed forces, Prime Minister Modi said this is a brave land and the bravery of its sons plays a big role in keeping the country safe.

“The Congress has left no stone unturned to deceive the sons of such a land. On the issue of One Rank One Pension, the Congress kept the bravehearts of this place in trouble for decades, misled them, made them suffer,” he alleged.

Modi also held the Congress government responsible for high fuel prices in the state. Petrol is cheaper by Rs 12-13 in Haryana, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh.

“Your bus fare is expensive. It is difficult to ride a scooter or bike. This is happening because of the Congress’ loot. The BJP Government at the Centre has made petrol cheaper for the entire country.

“As soon as the BJP comes to power in Rajasthan after December 3, petrol rates will be reviewed in Rajasthan like other states,” Modi added.

Polling for the 200-member Rajasthan Assembly will be held on November 25 and votes will be counted on December 3. (PTI)