Rajamouli’s next ‘RRR’ earns overseas theatrical rights for Rs 70 cr

NEW DELHI: One of the most awaited upcoming film ‘RRR’, an SS Rajamouli directorial has broken all records among the movies by raking high on overseas theatrical rights with a whopping amount of Rs 70 crore.

According to industry sources, the makers of the film were on a huge bankroll with overseas theatrical rights of worth approximately Rs 70 crore fetched from Phars Films, an overseas film distribution house.

The movie has been made on an estimated budget of Rs 300 crore. The interesting insight about ‘RRR’ is that the movie’s team has completed the film’s first schedule and the team is working on the film’s second schedule, now.

The film deals with a fictional story revolving around freedom fighters of the year 1920, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem who fought against the British Raj.

It is a fictional retelling of their lives before they became public figures which are already getting the fans excited.

‘RRR’ is a period action film, which is simultaneously made in Telugu and Tamil and also being dubbed in Hindi and Malayalam. The flick will hit the theatres on July 30, 2020. (AGENCIES)