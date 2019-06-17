Hope, Hetmyer power WI to 321 for 7 against Bangladesh

TAUNTON: Shai Hope hit a patient 121-ball 91 while Shimron Hetmyer produced a quick-fire fifty as West Indies posted a challenging 321 for seven against Bangladesh in their World Cup fixture here Monday.

Hope shared a 116-run partnership with Evin Lewis (70) for the second wicket before adding another 83 runs with Hetmyer (50 off 26 balls) after West Indies had a sedate start following Bangladesh’s decision to field first.

The two-time champions seemed to be on course for a 350-plus score before Bangladesh tied things up a bit in the last five overs, which yielded just 33 for loss of one wicket. (AGENCIES)