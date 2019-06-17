Army convoy targeted with IED blast in Pulwama

SRINAGAR: Militants on Monday targeted an Army convoy with an improvised explosive device (IED) blast in Pulwama district, police said.

The Army Casper of 44 Rashtriya Rifles was targeted by the IED explosion near Eidgah Arihal on the Arihal-Lassipora road in the south Kashmir’s district, a police official said.

An encounter ensued between the security forces and the militants after the blast.There are no reports of any loss of life so far, the official said. Further details are awaited. (AGENCIES)